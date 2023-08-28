PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Monday morning.

The PM will launch the 8th edition of Rozgar Mela and deliver his address virtually across 45 locations in the country, his office said in a statement.

"The Rojgar Mela is an important step towards fulfilling our commitment to give top priority to employment generation. Following the same, I will be getting an opportunity to distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters today at 10:30 am through video conferencing," PM Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

Under Mission Recruitment, the Government of India and some of the States/UTs have been organizing the Rozgar Melas across the country and distributing appointment letters to lakhs of youth every month.

In the series of Rozgar Mela events, the event is scheduled to be held today at 45 locations across the country for the distribution of 51,106 appointment letters to new appointees, an official statement said.

Among these locations in Guwahati, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ministry of Ayush will chair the Rozgar Mela - 8th Tranche at BSF Frontier HQ Patgaon. Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, will address at Frontier Headquarters, BSF M & C, Masimpur near Silchar in Cachar District.

In the Guwahati event around 287 appointment letters will be distributed while 150 appointment letters will be distributed in the Silchar event.

Through this Rozgar mela event, Ministry of Home Affairs is recruiting personnel in various central armed police forces CAPFs such as CRPF, BSF, Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, CISF, ITBP and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as well as Delhi police, an official statement said.

The new appointees will be able to serve the country by joining their services in various CAPFs and will be witnesses to India@2047. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining various positions such as Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (GD) and Non-GD Cadre Posts in various organisations under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the Prime Minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation.