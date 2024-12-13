Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Prayagraj today

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Prayagraj today

He will launch projects such as road overbridges, ghats, riverfront roads, and sewage treatment systems

PM Modi speaking at Odisha Parba in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday launch key development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday launch key development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore that aim to improve amenities for the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and bolster the city's infrastructure.

According to an official statement, the prime minister will arrive in Prayagraj around 12:15 pm. His visit will begin with a ceremonial pooja and darshan at the holy Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the Saraswati rivers.

He will then perform pooja at the historic Akshay Vata Vriksh, followed by visits to the Hanuman mandir and the Saraswati Koop.

Modi will also tour the Maha Kumbh exhibition site.

He will launch projects such as road overbridges, ghats, riverfront roads, and sewage treatment systems to enhance connectivity and prevent untreated waste from entering the Ganga.

He will also inaugurate major temple corridors, including the Bharadwaj Ashram corridor, Shringverpur Dham corridor, Akshayvat corridor and the Hanuman Mandir corridor. These corridors will ensure smoother access to sacred sites for pilgrims and tourists.

More From This Section

President Murmu pays tributes to victims of 2001 Parliament attack

Uttarakhand's mining revenue doubles to Rs 650 crore in FY 2024-25

Six killed, several injured in fire at private hospital in TN's Dindigul

Three schools in Delhi receive bomb threat over mail, checks underway

Summaya-Dentsu case: ED raids across multiple cities, seizes cash, gold

To streamline communication for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh, Modi will launch the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot.

Additionally, he will launch several vital infrastructure projects related to drinking water and power supply in the region, further improving the city's basic amenities.

The prime minister will address a public meeting around 2 pm.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with local representatives on Thursday to ensure smooth arrangements for Modi's visit and the large crowd expected at the public meeting.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threat via email, 2nd time this week

PM Modi discusses India-Middle East-Europe corridor with UAE dy PM: MEA

'Living my dream,' says Gukesh after becoming youngest world chess champion

News updates: Cong releases first list of candidates for Delhi Assembly Election

Ayurveda has potential to strengthen healthcare systems globally: PM Modi

Topics :Narendra ModiPrayagrajDevelopmentUttar PradeshMaha Kumbh Mela

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story