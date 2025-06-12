Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ahmedabad plane crash: Working to gather more information, says Boeing

Ahmedabad plane crash: Working to gather more information, says Boeing

Boeing says it is gathering details after an Air India Dreamliner carrying 242 people crashed near Ahmedabad shortly after take-off en route to London Gatwick

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Remains of an Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing stated on Thursday that it is ‘aware of initial reports and is working to gather more information’ after an Air India-operated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad.
 
The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 was carrying 242 individuals, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members, when it went down near a residential area shortly after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on 12 June. The flight was en route to Gatwick Airport.
 
According to Air India, the passenger manifest included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian.
 
 
Emergency services transported passengers to nearby hospitals, and rescue operations began immediately.
 
The incident occurred just days before the Paris Air Show, an aviation industry event where Boeing and Airbus are scheduled to present their aircraft and compete for orders.

Also Read

Vijay Rupani, Gujpoll

Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani feared to be among passengers on Air India plane

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi reviews Air India crash in Ahmedabad, orders swift relief efforts

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

World leaders offer condolences after Air India crash in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India plane with 242 people crashes in Ahmedabad, CM speaks to HM Shah

Plane crash, smoke

Ahmedabad Air India crash marks first fatal Boeing Dreamliner accident

 
The crash adds to Boeing’s ongoing safety and operational challenges. The company has faced scrutiny since the 2018 and 2019 crashes involving the 737 Max 8 model: Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, which killed 189 and 157 people respectively. 
 
Following the Air India crash, Boeing Co shares dropped by as much as 9 per cent before US markets opened.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a long-haul, wide-body, twin-engine aircraft developed by Boeing Commercial Airplanes and introduced in 2011. It was designed to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce operating costs.
 
More than half of the 787’s airframe by weight is built from carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer, which contributes to lower fuel consumption. The aircraft is equipped with either Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 or GE GEnx engines, offering approximately 20 per cent improved fuel efficiency compared to the Boeing 767.
 
The 787 programme has encountered several technical and regulatory issues. In 2013, the FAA grounded the global 787 fleet due to lithium-ion battery fires. From 2019, the programme faced quality control concerns, including fuselage join gaps, shimming issues and foreign object debris inside aircraft. Between January 2021 and August 2022, Boeing suspended most 787 deliveries amid regulatory reviews and internal audits. 
 

More From This Section

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Ahmedabad crash LIVE news: Thoughts are with families at this distressing time, says UK PM Starmer

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Lokpal invites CBI, ED officers on deputation for new inquiry wing

Premium2.1 million in Rajasthan opt out of food subsidy under 'Give Up' drive

2.1 million in Rajasthan opt out of food subsidy under 'Give Up' drive

Karnataka High Court, hijab row

Karnataka HC orders interim release of RCB marketing head, 3 others

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

India scuppered 200,000 cyberattacks during Operation Sindoor: Khattar

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Boeing Air India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratWhy Stock Market Down TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon