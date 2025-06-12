Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Air India Ahmedabad-London flight crashes after takeoff, carried 242 people

Air India Ahmedabad-London flight crashes after takeoff, carried 242 people

It is the first major crash involving Air India since its privatisation and takeover by Tata Group in 2022

Smoke billows after a plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025

Smoke billows after a plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad airport to London's Gatwick airport crashed in a residential area shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon, said the aviation regulator.
 
The aircraft, bearing registration VT-ANB, had 242 people on board, including two pilots and ten cabin crew members.
 
“The aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1.39 PM from Runway 23...It gave a Mayday call to ATC (air traffic controller), but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC,” said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
 
Moments later, the plane crashed outside the airport perimeter, in Meghani Nagar of the city, and “heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site,” said DGCA.  ALSO READ: Air India plane crashes after take off near Ahmedabad airport: Top updates
 
 
A Mayday call is the highest level of distress signal in aviation, used only when there is an immediate and serious threat to life or the safety of the aircraft.

Also Read

Plane crash, smoke

Air India plane carrying 242 people crashes near Ahmedabad airport

Ahmedabad Air India plane crash

Air India plane crashes after take off near Ahmedabad airport: Top updates

Premiumairline flight aviation

Tata-owned Air India may help India become international transit hub

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

Air India working on 'top-to-bottom transformation': CEO Campbell Wilson

Tata

Tata to pump in ₹30,000 crore for new ventures, new digital CEO on cards

 
The flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain (LTC) with 8,200 hours of flying experience, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours. The DGCA confirmed that “the aircraft fell on ground immediately after departure” and that a detailed investigation has been initiated. Emergency teams have been deployed to the crash site, but the extent of casualties or injuries is yet to be confirmed.
 
Air India on X said: "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June, 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest."
 
This is the first major crash involving Air India since its privatisation and takeover by the Tata Group in January 2022.
 
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed his condolences and assured swift action. “Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action,” he posted on X.
 
“Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families,” he added.
 
India has seen two deadly accidents, both involving Air India Express, since 2010. Air India Express is Air India's low-cost airline subsidiary.
 
On August 7, 2020, a repatriation flight from Dubai overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode International Airport amid heavy rainfall. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, broke apart after falling into a 35-foot gorge. A total of 21 people, including both pilots, lost their lives and over 100 were injured. The official investigation blamed an unstable landing approach and pilot error for the tragedy.
 
Earlier, on May 22, 2010, Air India Express flight IX812 from Dubai crashed at Mangalore International Airport in similar circumstances. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft landed too far down the runway and was unable to stop before plunging into a deep valley and catching fire. Of the 166 people on board, 158 died. Investigators concluded that the captain, who had reportedly been asleep during much of the flight, ignored multiple warnings from the co-pilot about the unstable approach. The accident led to major reforms in crew duty regulations and training standards.
 

More From This Section

Plane crash, smoke

LIVE news updates: Air India plane with 242 passengers crashes near Ahmedabad airport

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Nexa Evergreen land Scam: ED raids 24 sites across Rajasthan, Gujarat

hot, summer, heat, heat waves

Delhi hits 51.9°C 'real feel' temperature: What is it & why does it matter?

Bhopal railway bridge

In Bhopal, a ₹18 cr railway bridge with 90-degree turn sparks safety row

Dino Morea

Actor Dino Morea appears before ED over Mithi river desilting case

Topics : Air India airplane crash plane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratWhy Stock Market Down TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon