Sawan 2024: Top 50 wishes, messages to share with your friends, families

Sawan, a holy Hindu month that celebrates Lord Shiva, is starting from today. This year, it began from July 22 (Monday) and will go on till August 19, 2024. The holy month gets its name from the Shravana Nakshatra, or Shravan constellation, that occurs in the night sky during this time.
According to Hindu belief, during this period, devatas were churning the ocean to obtain Amrit. It is also believed that Lord Vishnu goes into 'dhyaan' during this period and Lord Shiva takes over the universe. People observe fast on this day, which is known as Sawan Somwar Vrat, and go to temples to pray to Lord Shiva.
Consequently, this month is associated with spiritual growth, and purification of body and soul and devotees pray to Lord Shiva to bless the families during this time.
Hindus seek blessings for health, wealth and prosperity from Shiva on this auspicious month. Many believe that visiting 12 Jyotirlingas during Sawan is very beneficial. Rudrabhishek, the ritual of pouring milk over Shivling, is also being performed during this period.
Many devotees perform Kanwar Yatras to travel hundreds of kilometres barefooted to Haridwar to get Ganga water and then dedicate that to the Shivling.
As today is the beginning of this auspicious month, people share wishes, messages and greetings on this day to send to their friends and families.
Sawan 2024: 50 Best wishes, messages to share
- Happy Sawan! May Lord Shiva bless you with health, wealth, and prosperity.
- Wishing you a blissful Sawan! May your prayers be answered and your life be filled with happiness.
- May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace and joy to your life. Happy Sawan!
- This Sawan, may Lord Shiva shower you with his choicest blessings. Happy Sawan!
- May the holy month of Sawan bring you closer to spirituality and devotion. Happy Sawan!
- Wishing you a blessed and joyous Sawan. May Lord Shiva fulfil all your wishes.
- May the auspicious month of Sawan purify your soul and bring you immense happiness. Happy Sawan!
- Happy Sawan! May Lord Shiva guide you towards the path of righteousness and peace.
- May this Sawan fill your life with love, light, and prosperity. Happy Sawan!
- Wishing you a spiritually enriching and blissful Sawan. May Lord Shiva bless you abundantly.
- May Lord Shiva’s blessings be with you in every step of your life. Happy Sawan!
- Happy Sawan! May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva bring you eternal joy and peace.
- Wishing you a joyous Sawan. May your prayers reach Lord Shiva and bring you success and happiness.
- May this Sawan bring you good fortune and prosperity. Happy Sawan!
- Happy Sawan! May Lord Shiva bless you with wisdom, strength, and peace.
- May the holy month of Sawan bring you divine blessings and positive energy. Happy Sawan!
- Wishing you a Sawan filled with devotion, love, and happiness. Happy Sawan!
- May the blessings of Lord Shiva be with you and your family this Sawan. Happy Sawan!
- Happy Sawan! May your life be filled with the divine grace of Lord Shiva.
- Wishing you a blessed Sawan. May Lord Shiva fulfil all your desires and aspirations.
- May this Sawan bring you closer to the divine and fill your life with positivity. Happy Sawan!
- Happy Sawan! May the holy month bring peace, prosperity, and joy to your life.
- Wishing you a Sawan filled with spiritual enlightenment and bliss. Happy Sawan!
- May the blessings of Lord Shiva be with you in every phase of your life. Happy Sawan!
- Happy Sawan! May Lord Shiva bless you with good health and happiness.
- Wishing you a joyous and prosperous Sawan. May your prayers be heard by Lord Shiva.
- May the divine light of Lord Shiva shine upon you this Sawan. Happy Sawan!
- Happy Sawan! May this holy month bring you closer to your spiritual goals.
- Wishing you a blessed and peaceful Sawan. May Lord Shiva's blessings be with you always.
- May this Sawan bring you endless happiness and success. Happy Sawan!
- Happy Sawan! May Lord Shiva bless you with the strength to overcome all obstacles.
- Wishing you a spiritually uplifting and joyous Sawan. Happy Sawan!
- May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva fill your life with love and prosperity. Happy Sawan!
- Happy Sawan! May your devotion to Lord Shiva bring you eternal bliss.
- Wishing you a blessed Sawan. May the holy month bring you peace and happiness.
- May this Sawan be filled with divine grace and spiritual enlightenment. Happy Sawan!
- Happy Sawan! May Lord Shiva bless you with wisdom and strength.
- Wishing you a joyous Sawan. May your life be filled with the divine blessings of Lord Shiva.
- May the auspicious month of Sawan bring you prosperity and happiness. Happy Sawan!
- Happy Sawan! May your prayers to Lord Shiva be answered and bring you joy.
- Wishing you a Sawan filled with devotion and spiritual growth. Happy Sawan!
- May the blessings of Lord Shiva be with you and your loved ones this Sawan. Happy Sawan!
- Happy Sawan! May the holy month bring you peace, prosperity, and happiness.
- Wishing you a spiritually enriching and blessed Sawan. Happy Sawan!
- May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva bring you success and happiness this Sawan. Happy Sawan!
- Happy Sawan! May Lord Shiva’s grace be with you in every step of your life.
- Wishing you a joyous and prosperous Sawan. May your devotion to Lord Shiva bring you peace.
- May this Sawan be filled with the divine blessings of Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan!
- Happy Sawan! May the holy month bring you closer to your spiritual goals.
- Wishing you a blessed and joyous Sawan. May Lord Shiva fulfil all your wishes.