PM Modi to visit UAE on July 15 on his return journey from France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15 after concluding a two-day visit to Paris.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

"The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and the prime minister's visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture," it said.

The prime minister is visiting France on July 13 and 14 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade on July 14 in Paris where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent would be participating.

The MEA said President Macron will host a state banquet as well as a private dinner in honour of the prime minister.

The two leaders will also hold wide-ranging talks.

"The prime minister is also scheduled to meet the prime minister of France as well as the presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France," the MEA said.

He will separately interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities.

"The prime minister's visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation," the MEA said.