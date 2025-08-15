RG Kar case: Victim's father moves HC for lawyers to visit crime scene

The father of the R G Kar hospital rape-murder victim has moved the Calcutta High Court praying for setting aside a lower court order that refused permission to his lawyers to visit the crime scene at the state-run medical institution.

The petitioner claimed that he firmly believes that other persons were present along with Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment till the end of his natural life by the trial court for the rape and murder of the doctor, when the crime was committed on August 9 last year.

The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing early next week before a single bench of the high court, his counsel said.

The petitioner stated that to assist the court in discovering any material lapse in investigation, it is crucial for an independent examination of the place of occurrence. ALSO READ: Police 'assault' RG Kar victim's mother, lathicharge protesters in Bengal He prayed that his lawyer Phiroze Edulji along with six junior advocates be allowed to visit the place of occurrence at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital for two hours for the purpose. The petitioner prayed that a Sealdah court order of July 9 refusing permission to his lawyers to visit the place of occurrence be set aside. The body of the on-duty doctor was found in the seminar room of R G Kar Hospital in north Kolkata on August 9, 2024, leading to protests across the country.