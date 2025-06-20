PM Modi wishes Prez Murmu on birthday, praises her efforts to empower poor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Droupadi Murmu on her 67th birthday on Friday, and said her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country.
"Warmest birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country. Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development are a beacon of hope and strength for everyone," Modi said on X.
"She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he added.
Murmu is India's first tribal president and assumed the office in 2022.
Congress wishes President Murmu on her birthday
The Congress on Friday extended birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and wished that her unwavering dedication to the nation's progress, welfare and justice continues to lead the country on the path of truth and virtuousness.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "On behalf of the Indian National Congress, we extend our warm birthday wishes to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji."
"May her wisdom and unwavering dedication to the nation's progress, welfare, and justice continue to lead the country on the path of truth and virtuousness," he said on X.
"We wish her a long, healthy, and fulfilling life," Kharge said.
Bengal CM Mamata greets Prez Murmu
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday greeted President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday.
In a post on social media platform X, Banerjee wrote, "My warmest wishes to Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu on her birthday." "May she be blessed with a long life, good health, and profound happiness as she continues to serve the nation with grace and dedication," she added.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app