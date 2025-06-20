PM Modi wishes Prez Murmu on birthday, praises her efforts to empower poor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Droupadi Murmu on her 67th birthday on Friday, and said her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country.

"Warmest birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country. Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development are a beacon of hope and strength for everyone," Modi said on X.

"She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he added.

Murmu is India's first tribal president and assumed the office in 2022.

Congress wishes President Murmu on her birthday The Congress on Friday extended birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and wished that her unwavering dedication to the nation's progress, welfare and justice continues to lead the country on the path of truth and virtuousness. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "On behalf of the Indian National Congress, we extend our warm birthday wishes to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji." "May her wisdom and unwavering dedication to the nation's progress, welfare, and justice continue to lead the country on the path of truth and virtuousness," he said on X.