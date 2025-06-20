Axiom-4 mission carrying India's Shubhanshu Shukla delayed for 6th time

The space agency requires additional time to continue assessing operations aboard the International Space Station following recent repair work in the aft-most section of the orbital laboratory's Zvezda service module, it said.

“Given the space station’s complex and interdependent systems, Nasa is taking the necessary time to review data and ensure it is ready to support additional crew members,” Axiom Space said in a statement.

Nasa's Axiom-4 mission delayed for sixth time

This is the sixth time the mission has been postponed. Originally scheduled for launch on May 29, it was subsequently delayed to June 8, then to June 10, June 11, June 19, and later to June 22 before the most recent deferment.