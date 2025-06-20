Veteran actor Vivek Lagoo passes away, Maha minister Shelar pays tribute

Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra cabinet minister for cultural affairs, paid tribute to veteran actor Vivek Lagoo and said that the news of his demise is "extremely sad"

Taking to X, he wrote, "Soulful Tribute!.. The news of the demise of actor Vivek Lagoo is extremely sad. With his passing, Marathi theatre and film industry has lost a smiling, alert and sensitive personality."

While praising the late actor for his work, Ashish said, "His strong performance style on stage, his light and touching roles on television, and his light-hearted comedy on occasions have made him a permanent place in the hearts of fans. May God rest his soul in peace and give his family the strength to bear this loss, this is our prayer."