PM Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan marks 9 years, MRR declines by 50 points

India's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has declined by 50 points in the nine years of Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA). During that time, 6.19 crore women have been examined under the scheme.

According to a press note, the government's combined efforts to provide antenatal care and ensure proper nutrition for pregnant women have led to a significant improvement in India's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), which declined from 130 per lakh live births in 2014-16 to 80 per lakh live births in 2021-23, a reduction of 50 points.

According to the note, 6813 volunteers have registered to assist pregnant women under the PMSMA. Maharashtra has topped the list of the most volunteers registered under the scheme till May 2025 with 1131 volunteers, followed by 1076 in Uttar Pradesh and 1015 in Rajasthan.

Uttar Pradesh has the most pregnant women in the second or third trimester receiving antenatal care under the scheme, with 189534 women who have received the facilities. Launched in June 2016, the PMSMA is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. It was designed to provide assured, comprehensive, and quality antenatal care (ANC) services free of cost to all pregnant women on the 9th of every month, particularly during the second and third trimesters. The core aim is to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality by facilitating early detection and prompt management of high-risk pregnancies.

The press note says that the programme follows a systematic approach to engagement with the private sector, which includes motivating private practitioners to volunteer for the campaign, helping develop strategies for spreading awareness, and participating in the Abhiyan at government health facilities. The PMSMA aligns with the broader goals of the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health plus Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) strategy under the National Health Mission (NHM). The main objectives of the scheme include ensuring that every pregnant woman receives at least one check-up by a physician/specialist during the second or third trimester, improve the quality of care during antenatal visits, identifying and managing high-risk pregnancies (HRP) at an early stage, appropriate birth planning and complication readiness for each pregnant woman, ensuring appropriate management of women with malnutrition and a special focus on adolescent and early pregnancies.