Police nabs man for making hoax call regarding Darbhanga-Delhi flight

Delhi police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat call regarding a Spice Jet flight from Darbhanga to Delhi earlier this week, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Jay Krishan Kumar Mehta, a resident of village Shiv Nagar in Bihar.

"Staff of PS IGI Airport arrested an accused, namely Jay Krishan Kumar Mehta, for making a hoax bomb threat call on a Spice Jet Flight from Darbhanga to Delhi on January 24. The call was made by him intentionally to delay the flight as he reported late at the departure counter of Darbhanga Airport," Delhi Police said on Saturday.

However, during the inquiry, it turned out to be a bogus call, officials said on Wednesday.

"During the inquiry, the call was found to be a hoax. However, necessary safety protocols were followed keeping in view the security of passengers," DCP Airport said earlier in the month.

The alleged call was made ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the National Capital, which passed off peacefully.