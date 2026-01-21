Doctors warn of rising health and financial risks as air quality worsens

Deteriorating air quality across Indian cities is emerging as a significant public health concern, with a majority of doctors warning that pollution-related illnesses pose serious long-term health and financial risks, a report by Tata AIG General Insurance revealed.

What does the study say about doctors’ concerns on air quality?

A nationwide study that surveyed more than 400 doctors across multiple medical specialties highlights growing concern over India’s preparedness to manage the health impact of sustained exposure to poor air quality.

At what AQI levels do doctors see major health risks?

According to the study, over 60 per cent of doctors surveyed believe that Air Quality Index (AQI) levels above 200 pose a significant health risk, while nearly three in four doctors said worsening air quality is contributing to a rise in chronic health conditions such as respiratory ailments, cardiovascular complications and reduced immunity across age groups. Doctors noted that prolonged exposure to poor AQI is no longer limited to vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly, but is increasingly affecting working-age adults as well.