Pollution levels rise in Delhi-NCR following Diwali, Anand Vihar AQI at 969

Toxic haze returned to Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and surrounding places on Monday morning following the Diwali celebration.

Violating the Supreme Court (SC) 's ban order, people burst crackers on Diwali night, leading to heavy pollution across the National Capital Region.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality in Delhi, as of 6 am, stood "poor" with AQI at 286, a rise from Sunday's 4 pm average reading of 218 (poor).

According to the data by SAFAR, areas such as Delhi University, IIT Delhi, and Airport (T3) witnessed "very poor" category air with AQI at 313, 317, and 308, respectively. Areas such as Dhirpur, Lodhi Road, Pusa, Noida, Gurugram, and Ayanagar recorded "poor" category air with AQI at 297, 249, 297, and 290, respectively.

Anand Vihar reported the highest level of air pollution, with the AQI reaching 969 (hazardous) at 5 am. Other areas in the national capital, such as Dwarka Sector-8 recorded AQI at 302, ITO recorded AQI at 263, Jahangirpuri recorded 326 AQI, RK Puram at 290, Rohini at 287, Shadipur at 308, Wazirpur at 281, all in "poor" and "very poor" category.

According to the (Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Noida clocked at 269 (poor) at sector-62. But the PM2.5 levels touched 500-mark. In Gurugram, the overall AQI was 329 (very poor), while PM2.5 levels were nearly 500.

Between November 2 and November 9, the national capital experienced its longest and most severe stretch of air pollution, with the AQI above 390 for a record eight consecutive days. For the six days after November 14, AQI is expected to remain in the "severe" to "very poor" category.



According to the CPCB data, worst air quality in "very poor" category in Delhi was recorded at Pusa, where AQI stood at 386 at 10:30 am. Other places where "very poor" air quality was recorded include CRRI Mathura Road, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, R K Puram, Noida Sector-1, Punjabi Bagh, Shadipur, North Campus, Wazirpur, Sonia Vihar, and Lodhi Road.



There are six categories of AQI – ‘good’ (0-50), ‘satisfactory’ (50-100), ‘moderately polluted’ (100-200), ‘poor’ (200-300), ‘very poor’ (300-400), and ‘severe’ (400-500).

GRAP 4 regulations

The police is checking trucks carrying non-essential goods at the Ghazipur and the Tikri borders, as part of the GRAP 4 regulations. Under Delhi's air pollution control strategy (GRAP Stage IV), only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are permitted to enter the city, excluding those involved in essential services.



