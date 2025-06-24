Power minister urges states to plan nuclear projects to meet rising demand

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday urged states to include nuclear energy in their future power planning, as part of a broader push for a balanced and sustainable energy mix.
As part of this planning, he highlighted the importance of a diversified power generation mix. “While formulating their Resource Adequacy Plans, states should also ensure a balanced and diversified power generation mix. This should include the addition of nuclear generation capacity, with an aim to establish at least one nuclear power project in each state,” he said at the Regional Power Conference with eastern states and Union Territories held in Patna.
He also highlighted the national goal of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047. According to a statement by the Department of Atomic Energy in 2024, India had a nuclear power capacity of 8.18 GW across 24 reactors.
The minister also called for coordinated efforts between the Centre and states to meet India’s rising power demands and strengthen the power system.
Lal pointed out that peak electricity demand had already reached 250 GW in May 2024 and 242 GW so far in 2025, with projections showing a further increase to 270 GW by the end of the year. “India’s peak electricity demand is projected to reach 446 GW by 2034–35 and meeting this sustainably requires proactive planning and continued coordination between the Centre, states, and other stakeholders,” he said.
Besides nuclear power, the minister also underlined the need to expand renewable energy and storage. “States should promote renewable energy coupled with energy storage systems in order to ensure reliability of supply of power,” he said. India’s renewable share in the energy mix has risen from 32 per cent in 2014 to 49 per cent in April 2025, he added.
As for efficiency and financial sustainability, the minister said that the distribution sector is the most critical link in the power sector value chain; however, it is marred by poor tariff structures, sub-optimal billing and collection, and delayed payments of dues and subsidies by government departments.
“The power sector requires an estimated ₹42 lakh crore by 2032,” he said, while stating that financial losses in distribution add to costs for consumers and degrade service quality.
“States should engage with the Electricity Regulatory Commissions for cost-reflective tariffs and timely issuance of tariff and true-up orders,” he added.
He further asked the states to complete prepaid smart meter installation in all government establishments, including colonies, by August 2025, and for commercial, industrial and high-load consumers by November 2025. “The pre-paid smart meters are a way to ensure timely release of government department dues,” he noted.
