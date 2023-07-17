Home / India News / Preparations underway at Kargil War Memorial ahead of 24th Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year to observe India's victory over Pakistan

Earlier on Saturday and Sunday, the Indian army organised a 'Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan' in Kargil ahead of the 24th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas | File Photo

Preparations are in full swing for the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Kargil War Memorial at Dras in Ladakh. Some jawans were seen painting the inscribed on an information plate on 75/24 Pack Howitzer.

One of the tourists, Vishal said that he feels proud to be a part of a country where soldiers sacrifice their lives for their countrymen. "I feel the bravery our soldiers showed by sacrificing their lives 24 years back. They fought for our future. We feel proud that we are part of a country where soldiers sacrifice their lives for their countrymen," he said.

Another tourist, Mamata Tyagi said, "I had the good fortune to be here on Kargil Diwas. I am feeling proud that our soldiers sacrificed their lives for the country. My son is also in this field. I feel proud."

One of the Riflemen posted at the Kargil War Memorial informed of the significance of the place and elaborated on the jawans who sacrificed for their country.

Another tourist, Rupali Paraskar said that she is proud to be at the place. "I have learnt about the Indian military. I feel proud that we are able to seek the blessings of those for whom we are alive today. I would request all Indians to come here at least once."

Earlier on Saturday and Sunday, the Indian army organised a 'Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan' in Kargil ahead of the 24th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26 every year to observe India's victory over Pakistan.

The event, 'Vijay Diwas Shastra Pradarshan', showcased a varied display of weapons and equipment being operated by the Indian Army with special emphasis on 'Made in India' (indigenous) weapons and equipment which have been inducted as part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, stated the official statement.

The event was inaugurated by Major General Sacin Malik, Yudh Seva Medal General Officer Commanding, Forever in Operations Division. Schoolchildren, residents of the city along with government officials were present at the ceremony.

