President appoints new Guvs for Kerala, Bihar, Odisha, Mizoram, Manipur

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been named the governor of Kerala in place of Khan, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Arif Mohammed Khan has been appointed as Bihar Governor. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 10:02 PM IST
Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed the governor of strife-torn Manipur, ex-Army chief Vijay Kumar Singh is the new Mizoram governor while Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been shifted to Bihar as part of gubernatorial appointments effected by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been named the governor of Kerala in place of Khan, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Arif Mohammed Khan has been appointed as Bihar Governor, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

President Murmu has accepted the resignation of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, it said.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as the new Odisha Governor in place of Das, the statement said.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, it added.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

