President Murmu launches four women-centric welfare schemes in Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday launched the Pink National Common Mobility Card and three other women-centric welfare schemes of the Delhi government.

Addressing the gathering at the "Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi" programme, Murmu said initiatives like free bus travel and integrated transport access would strengthen women's independence and safety.

At the event held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the President also launched a scheme providing two free LPG cylinders annually to ration card-holding families on Holi and Diwali.

The ₹129-crore benefit will be transferred directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer, the statement said.

She further launched the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana and the "Meri Poonji, Mera Adhikar" initiative.