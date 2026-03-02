Home / India News / Nagpur factory blast: Nine directors of explosives company arrested

At least 18 workers were killed and 24 injured, many critically, in a powerful blast at the detonator packing unit of SBL Energy Limited in Raulgaon, Katol tehsil, on Sunday morning

According to police, the bodies were charred beyond recognition, and samples of the family members were being taken for DNA testing to ascertain the identities of the deceased (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 11:25 AM IST
Police have arrested nine directors of an explosives manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Nagpur district where a blast claimed the lives of 18 persons, officials said on Monday.

The Kalmeshwar police here have registered a case against 21 directors and shareholders of the SBL Energy Limited under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

Nine directors of the company have so far been arrested, the police officials said.

At least 18 workers were charred to death, and 24 others were injured, most of them critically, in a powerful blast at the detonator packing unit of SBL Energy Limited, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil here on Sunday morning.

Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Dr Harssh Poddar on Monday said that an initial report by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and Defence Information System for Security (DISS) pointed to safety lacunae at the company.

Acting on the report, the police registered the case against the company officials, he said.

The arrested persons were being questioned and efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining accused in the case, the official said.

According to police, the bodies were charred beyond recognition, and samples of the family members were being taken for DNA testing to ascertain the identities of the deceased.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 11:24 AM IST

