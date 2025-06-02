Home / India News / President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings to Telangana on statehood day

President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings to Telangana on statehood day

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014

PM Modi, president Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
President Murmu and PM Modi extend their greetings.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted people of Telangana on their statehood day, and said the young state has a vibrant ecosystem of economic and technological development.

"I wish that the people of Telangana march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity," she said in a post on X. 

 

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014.

"Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! This young State has a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant modern ecosystem of economic and technological development. I wish that the people of Telangana march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity," Murmu said.  Greeting people of Telangana on its statehood day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his government has undertaken many measures to boost their "ease of living". 

 

Modi said, "Greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. The state is known for making innumerable contributions to national progress."

"Over the last decade, the NDA government has undertaken many measures to boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of the state. May the people of the state be blessed with success and prosperity," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiDroupadi MurmuTelangana

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

