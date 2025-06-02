Home / India News / Over 1,500 rescued in Manipur as Army, Assam Rifles tackle flood crisis

Over 1,500 rescued in Manipur as Army, Assam Rifles tackle flood crisis

Visuals from the ground showed officials using boats and even carrying stranded residents on their backs to ensure safe evacuation

flood, imphal flood, manipur flood
Roads were submerged, disrupting daily life and causing distress to residents trying to navigate the inundated paths. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 6:45 AM IST
As heavy rains continued to lash parts of Northeast India, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Fire Service launched extensive rescue operations in flood-affected areas, rescuing over 1,500 people across various districts.

Visuals from the ground showed officials using boats and even carrying stranded residents on their backs to ensure safe evacuation.

Engineer Task Force Commander Colonel Gunavrat Bhivgade said the teams were monitoring the situation closely and were prepared in advance. 

ALSO READ: Amit Shah assures full help to Assam, Arunachal, Sikkim after heavy rains

"We were closely monitoring the situation as soon as the rains started becoming severe. We were adequately prepared; we had carried out joint training and coordinated with the civil administration. As the news of waterlogging and emerging floods reached us, we quickly responded along with the Assam Rifle Columns," Colonel he told ANI.

"It has been raining continuously for 48 hours... More than 1,000 people have been rescued so far. Today, our focus remains on reaching more affected residents. The Imphal River has risen above the danger level, flooding several areas around Imphal," he added.

Colonel Radha Krishnan, Commanding Officer of the 33 Assam Rifles, said eight columns and four reserve units had been deployed on the ground, assisting rescue efforts. "So far, we've rescued around 1,500 people from Imphal East and West," he said.

Torrential rains over the past few days have led to a massive breach of the Imphal River's embankment at four points, causing extensive flooding in Imphal East.

Earlier on May 31, Imphal witnessed a flood-like situation in several areas after relentless rainfall, leading to waterlogging.

Roads were submerged, disrupting daily life and causing distress to residents trying to navigate the inundated paths. 

Low-lying areas in and around the city were the worst affected, as stormwater drainage systems failed to cope with the volume of rainwater. In many places, homes and shops experienced water seepage, forcing residents to use makeshift measures to protect their belongings.

In Northeast India, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall was predicted for the next 7 days. It also said that heavy rainfall was likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from May 30 to June 1.

Heavy rains were also predicted for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next seven days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ManipurnortheastNortheast floods

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

