Private bus strike in Kerala; owners warn of indefinite stir from July 22

Private buses kept off the roads in the majority of districts in Kerala on Tuesday, causing difficulties to commuters as part of a token strike announced by their owners pressing various long-pending demands.

Daily commuters in the state largely depend upon private buses along with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) vehicles.

In the absence of private buses, people were seen relying on the state-run buses, autorickshaws, online taxis, and their own vehicles across the state.

However, within the city limits of Thiruvananthapuram, private buses could be seen operating, though their total number is comparatively less.