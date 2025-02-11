Private university bill necessary in accordance with times: Kerala edu min

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Tuesday defended the cabinet decision approving a draft bill for the establishment and management of private universities in the state, saying that it was a necessary move in accordance with the changing times.

Bindu, speaking to reporters here, said that it was a decision which the state could no longer avoid and that it was necessary for the progress and improvement of higher education in Kerala.

She said that the cabinet also approved a bill for bringing changes to the functioning of state-run universities.

The minister said that the new bills will bring changes which would benefit students from the state and help them keep up with the increasing competitiveness in higher education.

She also said that there was nothing to be concerned about the coming of private universities as only 20 per cent of the higher education institutions in the state were government-run and the rest were all aided or unaided.

Bindu also said that there would be 40 per cent reservation for students from the state in the private universities.

On being asked whether there was any opposition to the private universities bill from the side of CPI(M)'s ally CPI, the minister replied in negative.

She said there was no objection from the CPI which only suggested some changes that could be made to the bill.

The suggestions were taken into consideration and then the draft bill was approved, the minister said.

A state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Monday approved the Kerala State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Draft Bill, 2025, under which only credible sponsoring agencies with experience in the education sector may apply to establish a private university in the state.

The university must also follow UGC and state government guidelines regarding faculty appointments, the selection of the Vice-Chancellor, and overall administration.

Private universities will have the same rights and powers as public universities.

The bill also states that the state government will not provide financial assistance to private universities, but they may apply for research grants.

State Higher Education Secretary and another secretary nominated by the state government will be part of the university's governing bodies to ensure proper regulation.

The state government will have one nominee in the executive council and three nominees in the academic council of the private university.

The Cabinet has also approved amendments to university laws, removing the provision that allowed universities to set up study centres outside the state and abroad.