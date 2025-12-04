IndiGo Madinah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Ahmedabad following bomb threat

An IndiGo flight from Madinah in Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday following a bomb threat, a police official said.
The flight landed safely at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here around 12:30 pm, and all passengers and crew were deboarded to conduct a thorough search of the plane, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Atul Bansal.
When the flight was on its way to Hyderabad from Madinah, someone sent an email to IndiGo claiming that a bomb had been planted on the aircraft. Since Ahmedabad was the closest airport, the pilot decided to land here as a precautionary measure, said Bansal.
After being alerted about the bomb threat, the local police rushed to the spot to assist the Central Industrial Security Force and National Disaster Response Force, said the official, adding that nothing suspicious was found during the initial search.
