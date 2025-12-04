Home / India News / IndiGo Madinah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Ahmedabad following bomb threat

IndiGo Madinah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Ahmedabad following bomb threat

The flight landed safely at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here around 12:30 pm, and all passengers and crew were deboarded

indigo airlines, indigo
An IndiGo flight from Madinah in Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

An IndiGo flight from Madinah in Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday following a bomb threat, a police official said.

The flight landed safely at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here around 12:30 pm, and all passengers and crew were deboarded to conduct a thorough search of the plane, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Atul Bansal.

When the flight was on its way to Hyderabad from Madinah, someone sent an email to IndiGo claiming that a bomb had been planted on the aircraft. Since Ahmedabad was the closest airport, the pilot decided to land here as a precautionary measure, said Bansal.

After being alerted about the bomb threat, the local police rushed to the spot to assist the Central Industrial Security Force and National Disaster Response Force, said the official, adding that nothing suspicious was found during the initial search.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Goods train derails at Panvel station near Mumbai, railway traffic hit

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha proceedings continue, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

SC grants 1 week interim protection to petitioners facing demolition in UP

Bijapur encounter: Toll rises to 18 after bodies of 6 more Naxalites found

Atomic Energy Bill 2025 in final stages of preparation: Jitendra Singh

Topics :IndiGoIndiGo AirlinesBomb Threat Calls

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story