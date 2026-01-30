Martyr's Day: Traffic restrictions, diversions in parts of Delhi today

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be put in place in parts of central Delhi on January 30 in view of an official function at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyr's Day, police said on Thursday.

The function will be held at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal at Rajghat and is expected to be attended by several dignitaries, prompting elaborate security and traffic arrangements in the area, an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to the advisory, traffic diversions may be enforced on an 'as per need' basis at multiple key junctions depending on the movement of dignitaries and the security situation. The points where traffic may be diverted include ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and the IP Flyover.