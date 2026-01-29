SC flags lack of reciprocity as foreign courts seek data from India

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the asymmetry in international cooperation, observing that while foreign authorities readily seek information from India, the same willingness is not always evident when Indian entities make similar requests.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a petition by US pharmaceutical major Pfizer challenging a Madras High Court judgment that refused to enforce letters rogatory issued by a United States court. The letters rogatory sought documents and testimony from Chennai-based Softgel Healthcare.

Letters rogatory (or letters of request) are formal written requests from a court in one country to a court in another, seeking judicial assistance, typically to obtain evidence.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice of India questioned the inequity in international cooperation, observing that while foreign authorities readily seek information from India, the same willingness is not always evident when Indian entities make similar requests.

“We will not compromise with the sovereignty of our country. We are issuing notice because we want to settle the law,” the Chief Justice of India said.

The Bench clarified that the matter would be examined to determine whether the principle of reciprocity is, in fact, honoured when Indian companies or authorities seek judicial assistance abroad.