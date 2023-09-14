Public sector enterprises must ensure transparency, accountability: CIC

Chief Information Commissioner Y K Sinha on Thursday said that Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) play a crucial role in the development of the country and must ensure transparency, accountability, and good governance in their functioning.

At the 'National Meet of RTI Act' organised by the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) in Lucknow, he emphasised that transparency and accountability are the cornerstones of an organisation's performance.

Atul Sobti, director general of SCOPE, said that RTI is a citizen-centric act facilitating transparency, ethics, accountability, and empowering citizens.

He highlighted that as PSEs are important pillars of the Indian economy, SCOPE, as the apex body of PSEs, has been organising knowledge- and experience-sharing programmes in diverse regions of the country.

The meet is being attended by over 100 participants from 37 PSEs.

SCOPE's national meet aims to enhance the knowledge of senior officials, public information officers, nodal officers, and executives of PSEs.

The meet will enable them to gain a better appreciation of the RTI Act and the issues involved in its effective implementation in their respective organisations.

SCOPE is an apex professional organisation representing central government public enterprises. It also has some state enterprises, banks, and other institutions as its members. It promotes excellence in organisations where public investment is involved, in order to enable them to be globally competitive.

SCOPE also regularly conducts workshops and capacity-building programmes across the country on subjects like RTI, corporate governance, climate change, women empowerment, leadership, and digital transformation, among others.