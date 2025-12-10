Home / India News / Pune Porsche crash: Two suspended cops sacked over lapses in investigation

Pune Porsche crash: Two suspended cops sacked over lapses in investigation

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy in an inebriated condition, had fatally run over two techies on a motorcycle in the Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19, 2024

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car
Cops suspended in Pune Porsche crash investigation now dismissed. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Two cops who were suspended for alleged negligence in the investigation into last year's Porsche car crash have been dismissed from service, a top police official said on Wednesday.

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy in an inebriated condition, had fatally run over two techies on a motorcycle in the Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19, 2024.

Inspector Rahul Jagdale and assistant police inspector (API) Vishwanath Todkari, attached to Yerawada police station, who were already in suspension for late reporting and dereliction of duty in the accident case, have been dismissed from service, said Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

A proposal to sack them had been sent to the home department in March 2025.

An internal inquiry also pointed to lapses while registering the case and a delay in collecting blood samples, the official said. According to police, the boy's blood samples were collected at 11 am, several hours after the accident.

The teenager's blood samples were also allegedly replaced with his mother's.

The juvenile involved in the case has since been released from an observation home, while his mother is currently out on bail.

Nine more accused, including his father, Sassoon hospital doctors Ajay Tawre and Shreehari Halnor and staffer Atul Ghatkamble, two middlemen and three others, identified as Aditya Avinash Sood, Ashish Mittal and Arun Kumar Singh, are in jail in the alleged tampering with blood samples.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session HIGHLIGHTS: Lok Sabha begins discussion on electoral reforms

Delhi riots case: SC reserves order on bail pleas of Umar, Imam and others

Key witness in Sandeshkhali Shahjahan case injured in road mishap, son dead

Rahul Gandhi disagrees with govt picks in CIC selection meet with PM Modi

India offers most affordable train fares, says Rail Minister Vaishnaw

Topics :India NewsMaharashtra NewsPune

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story