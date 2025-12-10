Pune Porsche crash: Two suspended cops sacked over lapses in investigation

Two cops who were suspended for alleged negligence in the investigation into last year's Porsche car crash have been dismissed from service, a top police official said on Wednesday.

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy in an inebriated condition, had fatally run over two techies on a motorcycle in the Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19, 2024.

Inspector Rahul Jagdale and assistant police inspector (API) Vishwanath Todkari, attached to Yerawada police station, who were already in suspension for late reporting and dereliction of duty in the accident case, have been dismissed from service, said Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.