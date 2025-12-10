Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi disagrees with govt picks in CIC selection meet with PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi disagrees with govt picks in CIC selection meet with PM Modi

The meeting lasted nearly 1 hour and 25 minutes, during which Gandhi disagreed with the names proposed by the government for the top posts and handed over his formal dissent note

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
File image of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday submitted a formal dissent during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to select the next Central Information Commissioner, India Today reported.
 
The closed-door meeting reportedly lasted nearly 1 hour and 25 minutes. According to the report, the Congress MP disagreed with the names proposed by the government for the top posts and handed over his dissent note.
 
The panel is also expected to decide on appointments to fill eight vacant positions of information commissioners at the Central Information Commission (CIC).
 

What does the selection panel do?

 
The government had earlier informed the Supreme Court that the officials for the top posts at the CIC would be decided by the PM Modi-led panel today. Under Section 12(3) of the Right to Information Act (RTI), the selection committee comprises the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and a Union minister nominated by the Prime Minister.
 
The CIC hears complaints and appeals from RTI applicants dissatisfied with responses from public authorities. The Chief Information Commissioner and up to ten information commissioners constitute the full commission.
 

Why is the selection significant now?

 
The CIC currently has only two information commissioners,  Anandi Ramalingam and Vinod Kumar Tiwari, leaving eight posts vacant. The backlog stands at 30,838 pending cases. The last Central Information Commissioner, Heeralal Samariya, demitted office in September after turning 65. He was appointed in November 2023.
 
In response to a May 21 advertisement for the Chief Information Commissioner’s post, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said it received 83 applications, according to an RTI reply to activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (retd). For the information commissioner vacancies, 161 applications were received.
 

How does the appointment process work?

 
The DoPT issues advertisements in newspapers and on its website inviting applications for the Chief Information Commissioner’s post. It compiles the names received and forwards them to a search committee chaired by the Cabinet Secretary.
 
The search committee shortlists candidates and sends the list to the selection committee headed by the Prime Minister. Once the panel finalises a candidate, the appointment is made by the President.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics: Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Central Information Commission

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

