Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Pune sees 11% drop in property registration during Nov: Knight Frank

Pune sees 11% drop in property registration during Nov: Knight Frank

In a statement on Saturday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said Pune recorded 13,371 property registrations in November 2024, generating Rs 475 crore in revenue

mumbai property registration
As many as 14,988 units were registered in November last year. | Representative Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 6:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Registration of properties in Pune fell 11 per cent year-on-year in November to 13,371 units despite strong demand, according to Knight Frank India.

In a statement on Saturday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said Pune recorded 13,371 property registrations in November 2024, generating Rs 475 crore in revenue for the state exchequer.

As many as 14,988 units were registered in November last year.

Registration of properties fell 36 per cent in November compared to 20,894 units in October this year.

Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said, "Pune's property market continues to exhibit steady registrations, adapting to evolving buyer preferences and market conditions".

Commenting on the data, Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Pune-based Gera Developments, said the registrations in November typically result from sales made in September.

More From This Section

Parliament LIVE: Nehru advocated for modifying Constitution if it turned hurdle, says PM Modi

India is mother of democracy, Constitution basis of our unity: PM Modi

T'gana taking steps to provide quality food in welfare schools: CM Reddy

Farmers announce 'Tractor March', 'Rail Roko' on Dec 16, 18 in Punjab

LIVE news: Protesting farmers pause foot march to Delhi for the day as Haryana police uses tear gas

"There has been a marginal slowdown in sales as a result of increased prices as well as increased sizes of homes, taking the total home prices to the boundary of affordability. The other reason for the month's slowdown in numbers could be because of the change in dates of the festive season each year. To tell whether this is an aberration or a trend would take a few months," Gera said.

InfraMantra Director and co-founder Garvit Tiwari said, "The drop in property registration in Pune in November is not symptomatic of any weakness in the market".

"It continues to display strong demand from property seekers, and any drop may be due to high base effect," he said.

Last year, Tiwari said, the housing market witnessed record-high property sales across Indian cities.

"Strong infrastructure growth, affordability, employment opportunities and homeownership sentiments have been the strong drivers for the Pune housing market," he added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Office space in Pune's Koregaon Park leased for Rs 1.2 crore monthly rent

Rajiv Bajaj's Rishabh Family Trust buys land in Koregaon Park for Rs 72 cr

Rs 200 cr of homebuyer's compensation recovered from realtors: MahaRERA

Bombay HC temporarily restrains Pune eatery from using 'Burger King' name

Chennai-based real estate firm DRA to expand footprint to Pune, Bengaluru

Topics :PuneReal Estate Knight Frank

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story