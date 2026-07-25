Rahul alleges 'capture' of education system, seeks Pradhan's resignation

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday showed his support for the students protesting over alleged examination irregularities. He met the students and discussed their demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference after meeting the protesting students, Gandhi said he had discussed their concerns surrounding the state of India's education system, the alleged influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on educational institutions, and what he described as the "capture" of the country's education system.

"The students have three non-negotiable demands," Gandhi said.

First, he said, Dharmendra Pradhan must resign and be removed from the Union Cabinet. Referring to reports that the minister could be shifted to another portfolio, Gandhi said such a move would not be acceptable to the students, who wanted him removed from the government altogether.

Second, Gandhi demanded accountability for the alleged police action against the protesters. Claiming that thousands of students were injured in the lathicharge, he said those responsible for ordering and carrying out the action should be identified and punished.

Third, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the students over the Centre's handling of the issue. The Congress leader also said that he told the students that no amount of pressure by the Centre can force their removal from the protest site at Jantar Mantar.