Home / India News / 18 Delhi Metro stations to remain closed today amid heightened security

18 Delhi Metro stations to remain closed today amid heightened security

Stations will remain shut from 7:30 am, while interchange facilities will continue at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat as security has been intensified around Jantar Mantar

Police personnel stand guard outside Patel Chowk Metro station in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed 16 metro stations citing “security reasons”. (Photo: PTI)
Police personnel stand guard outside Patel Chowk Metro station (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 10:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Eighteen Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi remained closed for the fourth straight day on Saturday due to security concerns amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near the Jantar Mantar, officials said.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the stations remain closed from 7.30 am until further instructions. However, interchange facilities will be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.

The closed stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan, and New Delhi.

The restrictions come as security arrangements remain in place in central Delhi in view of the CJP protest, which has drawn large crowds at the Jantar Mantar over the past few days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ended fast fearing crackdown like Ladakh: Wangchuk denies deal with Centre

Assam floods: Death toll climbs to 61 with 14 deaths in last 24 hours

1 Indian seafarer killed in attack on commercial vessel in Black Sea

IRS officer Satya Pal Kumar appointed FIU director; 20 JS posted

LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew members attacked in Iranian waters, all safe

Topics :Delhi MetroDMRCDelhiJantar Mantar

First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story