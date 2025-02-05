Rahul Dravid in heated argument after minor road accident in Bengaluru

Former India Head Coach and cricket legend Rahul Dravid was involved in a heated argument with an auto-rickshaw driver after a minor road accident in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. A video of the incident, captured by a passerby, has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident took place on Cunningham Road around 6:30 PM. Dravid’s car was reportedly hit from behind by a goods auto while stuck in traffic. It is unclear whether Dravid himself was driving the car. In the video, he can be seen speaking angrily in Kannada with the auto driver, and some parts of the conversation mention brakes.

Eyewitnesses say Dravid appeared upset, but the situation did not escalate further. After a brief argument, he took down the auto driver’s contact number and vehicle details before leaving the scene. No one was injured, and no police complaint has been filed regarding the accident.

Fans react to viral video

The video has surprised many fans, as Dravid is known for his calm and composed personality. Nicknamed "The Wall", he has rarely been seen losing his temper in public. Social media reactions have been mixed, with some expressing shock at his reaction and others sympathising with him.

Dravid’s cricket career and current role

Dravid, 52, is regarded as one of India’s greatest cricketers. He scored over 24,000 runs in international matches and captained India at the 2007 World Cup. His coaching career peaked in July 2024, when he led India to victory in the T20 World Cup.

After stepping down as India’s head coach, Dravid joined his former IPL team, Rajasthan Royals (RR), as head coach. He played a key role in the IPL 2025 auction, where RR made headlines for signing 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest-ever player bought in IPL history.