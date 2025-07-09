Home / India News / Maharashtra polls were 'rigged', Bihar won't be, claims Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra polls were 'rigged', Bihar won't be, claims Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier alleged large-scale irregularities in the 2024 Maharashtra polls, calling the BJP-led alliance's win 'industrial-scale rigging'

rahul gandhi, protests, bihar protests
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a protest amid 'Bihar bandh' called by the INDIA bloc against Special Intensive Revision in the state, in Patna, Wednesday | Photo: PTI
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 3:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre is seeking to "rig" the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, similar to the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls.
 
The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha took part in the 'Bihar Bandh' called by opposition parties in Patna against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission. He led the Opposition INDIA bloc's protest march to the Election Commission’s office in Patna.
 
Addressing INDIA bloc workers, Rahul Gandhi said, “Maharashtra Assembly elections were rigged to favour the BJP and the NDA. They want to repeat it in Bihar, which we will not allow.” 
 
“The Election Commission must protect the Constitution. It is working on instructions from the BJP. These Election Commissioners have been nominated by the BJP. The special intensive revision of the electoral rolls is an attempt to steal an election. We will not allow the EC to steal the (voting) rights of the electorate, especially the youth,” he added, as quoted by news agency PTI.
 
Opposition moves Supreme Court against electoral roll revision
 
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has led to a heated controversy, with leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) moving the Supreme Court to contest the Election Commission's decision. Several civil society groups, including the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), have also approached the top court against the poll panel's decision. They argue that the SIR in Bihar seeks to disenfranchise eligible young voters and violates multiple provisions of the Constitution and the Representation of People (RP) Act, 1950.
 
Rahul Gandhi alleged EC's role in Maharashtra Assembly polls
 
Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have consistently alleged irregularities in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, in which the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a massive victory. According to Gandhi, the outcome was a case of “industrial-scale rigging”.
 
The Congress leader has often pointed to what he alleged was the addition of fake voters to the roll, artificially inflated voter turnout, deliberate bogus voting, and manipulation of the process for appointing election commissioners.
 
All polls held according to law: Election Commission
 
The Election Commission has dismissed the Congress’ allegations, noting that no serious complaints had been lodged by the party or its appointed polling agents during the voting process. 
 
The poll body stated that voting in each polling booth occurred in the presence of polling agents formally appointed by candidates or political parties. Furthermore, the ECI mentioned that no political party had filed a substantial number of appeals against the new additions to the voter rolls.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Needs huge investment': Delhi HC declines plea for virtual CIC hearings

IAF's Jaguar fighter aircraft crashes near Rajasthan's Churu district

Aviation safety in focus as parliamentary panel questions airlines

Juvenille accused in Pune Porsche case tried to swap blood samples: Police

Centre to get 1,500 handheld X-ray machines for TB elimination programme

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressNDABS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story