Caste census move shows gap between true intent, sloganeering: Pradhan

Caste census move shows gap between true intent, sloganeering: Pradhan

Pradhan termed the move as a gamechanger decision which has been welcomed by a majority of opposition parties

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday asserted the government's decision to include caste enumeration in the next census has exposed the difference between "true intentions and empty sloganeering".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP Headquarters, Pradhan termed the move as a "gamechanger decision" which has been welcomed by a majority of opposition parties. 

"The gamechanger decision has exposed the difference between our true intentions and empty sloganeering by the Opposition, although it has been welcomed by most opposition parties," he said.

In a major decision, the government on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be included in the forthcoming census exercise in a "transparent" manner.

 

While making the announcement, the government slammed he opposition parties for using caste surveys as a "political tool". 

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been demanding a nationwide caste census, making it a major election issue, and some states like Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have already conducted such surveys.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 01 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

