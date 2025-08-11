Expanding banking services to remote areas of Chhattisgarh is priority: CM

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday interacted with commanders and commandos of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur.

This comes a day after the Home Minister met the family members of senior police officer Akash Rao Giripunje in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur, who was martyred in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites.

Amit Shah on Sunday also reiterated the commitment of the Indian government to weed out Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

He appealed to the Naxalites to give up arms and join the mainstream.

"I had said that on March 31, 2026, this country will be free from Naxalism, and I would like to reiterate today that the way the security forces have shown valour, we will achieve this goal," Shah said while addressing the gathering at the Chhattisgarh i-Hub's inauguration ceremony. Shah made an appeal to Naxalites engaged in armed resistance to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream. He said that the Chhattisgarh government's surrender policy allows those who give up arms to contribute to the development of the state.

"Vishnu Deo Sai has curated a very impressive surrender policy; come and surrender and contribute to the development of Chhattisgarh. It did not require any talk. Have faith in the government. Surrender your arms and join the mainstream," the Home Minister said. He lauded the efforts of the Chhattisgarh government for intensifying the stalled anti-Naxal operations and encouraging the police and security forces. He said that significant breakthroughs were being achieved under Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma. "The biggest achievement of Vishnu Deo Sai's government in Chhattisgarh and the state's Home Minister, Vijay Sharma, is that they started the stalled anti-Naxal operation at a fast pace. I have seen that since the formation of the government, both leaders have not only accelerated the anti-Naxal operation but also guided it from time to time. It has encouraged the police and security forces and carried forward this fight efficiently," Shah said.