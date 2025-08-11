Home / India News / Bihar govt upgrades security for Samrat Choudhary, Tejashwi Yadav, others

RJD leader and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will now be provided Z-category security, following a review of threat levels for VIP protectees in the state

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi
RJD leader and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will now be provided Z-category security. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
Bihar government has upgraded security cover for Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and several other politicians, according to a notification from the state home department.

According to the latest notification, Choudhary, already a Z-plus protectee, will now also be covered under the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) protocol, which requires coordination between local agencies including district administration, police, health, and other departments to ensure safety.

The protocol also mandates anti-sabotage checks and multi-layered security rings.

RJD leader and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will now be provided Z-category security, following a review of threat levels for VIP protectees in the state, it added.

The government has also granted Y-plus security to Independent MP from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh, and Barh MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu.

JD(U) MLC Neera Kumar has been provided Y-category cover, according to the notification.

Z-plus is the highest level of security provided by the government, surpassing X, Y, Y-plus and Z categories.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection CommissionBihar government

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

