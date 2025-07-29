Rahul Gandhi to sponsor schooling of 22 kids orphaned by India-Pak conflict

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is reportedly set to adopt 22 children who lost their parents during the cross-border shelling between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

According to a report in The Indian Express citing Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Ahmed Karra, Gandhi will bear the full educational expenses of these children, all of whom were orphaned during the Pakistani shelling in April and May this year.

Karra reportedly said that the first instalment of financial assistance is expected to be released on July 30 to help the children continue their education without interruption. The aid, he added, will be provided until the children complete their graduation.