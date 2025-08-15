Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Independence Day 2025: Land your first private job, get Rs 15,000 from govt

Independence Day 2025: Land your first private job, get Rs 15,000 from govt

Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: PM Modi marked Independence Day by launching a ₹1 trillion jobs scheme, offering ₹15,000 to first-time private sector employees and incentives for employers

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi Launch Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana | Image: Screen Grab

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Just landed your first job in the private sector? The government will add ₹15,000 to your pay packet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the move on Friday, unveiling the new Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.
 
Standing before the nation on the 79th Independence Day, Modi said the ₹1 trillion plan would start immediately and benefit more than 3.5 crore people.
 

What is PM-VBRY?

 
 
The scheme came into force on August 1, 2025. Previously called the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, it has a sanctioned outlay of ₹99,446 crore, approved by the Union Cabinet. The government says it will create over 3.5 crore jobs between August 2025 and July 2027, with nearly 1.92 crore of these reserved for first-time entrants into the workforce.
 
 

Main goals, as per the government:

 

1. Push job creation to fuel economic growth
2. Encourage hiring across sectors, especially in manufacturing
3. Promote financial inclusion through EPFO registration for all employees
 

How the  PM-VBRY  scheme works

 
The PM-VBRY offers a two-part incentive structure.
 
Part A – For first-time employees
 
Eligibility: Salaries up to ₹1 lakh a month
Incentive: One month’s EPF contribution (up to ₹15,000), paid in two instalments — after 6 months of continuous employment and after 12 months, once financial literacy training is completed
Long-term security: A portion is locked into a savings instrument for long-term security
 
Part B – For employers
 
Eligibility: Salaries up to ₹1 lakh a month
Incentive: Up to ₹3,000 per month for each new hire, for two years. In manufacturing, it extends to the third and fourth years
Hiring rules:
 
•Firms with fewer than 50 employees must add at least two workers
•Firms with 50 or more employees must add at least five workers
•Jobs must be retained for at least six months
 
Payment process
 
Employees: Incentives sent via Direct Benefit Transfer using Aadhaar-based payment system
Employers: Payments credited directly to PAN-linked bank accounts
 
India’s 79th Independence Day marked Modi’s 12th consecutive address from the Red Fort — and his second since beginning his third term as prime minister.

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

