Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to kickstart 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar's Sasaram today

Rahul Gandhi to kickstart 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar's Sasaram today

With the Assembly polls barely three months away, Gandhi, along with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and other Mahagathbandhan leaders, will launch the yatra from BIADA Ground Sasaram

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
Rahul Gandhi is also expected to address a gathering later this evening at Ramesh Chowk, Aurangabad. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Sasaram (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 10:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will on Sunday begin from here his 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' that will cover over 20 districts in Bihar, as the Congress steps up its campaign against what it claims to be "vote chori".

With the Assembly polls barely three months away, Gandhi, along with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and other Mahagathbandhan leaders, will launch the yatra from BIADA Ground Sasaram, and after 16 days, the yatra will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

Gandhi is also expected to address a gathering later this evening at Ramesh Chowk, Aurangabad.

In a post in Hindi on X on Saturday, Gandhi had said, "16 days, 20+ districts, 1,300+ km. We are coming among the people with the Voter Adhikar Yatra. This is a fight to protect the most basic democratic right - 'one person, one vote'."  "Join us in Bihar to save the Constitution," he added.

The 'yatra' will be in a hybrid mode, on foot and by vehicle, as was Gandhi's Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, party leaders said.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera had claimed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) had actually "exposed" the designs of the BJP to disenfranchise lakhs of voters belonging to the Dalit, Adivasi and minority communities, poor people and daily wagers.

He had alleged that it was a conspiracy to not only steal our votes, but also steal our identity.

"Today they will snatch the underprivileged people's right to vote, tomorrow they will refuse them the share in government schemes like free food and housing," he had claimed.

Khera had also said that the Election Commission becoming like one of the "compartments" of the BJP's so called "double engine" was unacceptable and the Congress will not let that happen.

"Whenever Rahul Gandhi ji has set out for a yatra, the democracy of this country has turned a page. 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' will be a historic march. It will prove to be a milestone in the history of our democracy," he had said.

The 'yatra' will pass through Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chapra and Ara.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

4 dead, 6 injured as cloudburst hits remote village in J-K's Kathua

Delhi to see light rain till Aug 22; Mumbai braces for more heavy showers

US team may defer Aug 25 India visit for bilateral trade negotiations

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returns to India after Nasa's Axiom-4 mission

EC rejects voter data fudging charge, says parties missed scrutiny window

Topics :Rahul GandhiElection Commission of IndiaBiharVoter fraud

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story