Railway accidents have reduced to just 40 per year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini arrived here on Wednesday and attended the 'Swacchata Abhiyan' at Garden Reach. Speaking to reportes about the railway accidents in the country, Vaishnaw said that systematic and structural issues are being resolved. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We are trying to find the root cause of any accident and are trying to resolve structural and systematic issues. If we look at the situation 10 years ago, there were 171 accidents per year, and now it has come down to just 40 per year, and is also reducing significantly every year. Accidents have reduced by more than 60 to 70 per cent. During the UPA government, the average number of derailment incidents used to be around 400 to 500 which have now come down to 80. As we keep on improving the training practices of our employees and work on technology, things are improving and we are extremely happy about it," Vaishnaw said.

Further, he added that the development of Kavach has improved.

"The development of Kavach which was a significant milestone for us has now been completed. The Kavach 4.0 system has been successfully installed between Kota and Sawai Madhopur. Kavach has been installed on 2000 kilometres and on 900 locomotives and now it will be done around the country. We have received the highest level of safety certification from globally recognized safety asccessors," he added.

Additionally, Vaishnaw also extended his wishes to the people on Shubho Mahalya and confirmed that for the development of West Bengal railways, a bridge would be inauguratedy.

"I extend my heartfelt wishes to the people on the occasion of Shubho Mahalya. The work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the development of West Bengal railways will be inaugurated today. A bridge will be inaugurated today and the capacity of Sealdah sub urban services will be increased from nine coaches to 12 coaches which will also be inaugurated today," Vaishnaw said.



Rs 60,000 cr investment opportunity by railways in West Bengal



Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced that there is a Rs 60,000-crore investment opportunity by the railways in West Bengal.

He highlighted that 61 projects are currently pending in the state due to issues related to the handover of land to the railways, emphasising that the completion of these projects requires the TMC government to rise above politics.

"Rs 60,000 crore investment opportunity by the railways exists in West Bengal," Vaishnaw said after inaugurating several railway projects and train services at Sealdah station.

He added that such investments will only be feasible if the state government cooperates.

Vaishnaw also mentioned that there are 26 km of Metro railway projects where work cannot proceed due to land-related issues.

Speaking to reporters here after a Swachh Bharat event at Braithwaite & Co Ltd, where he also conducted an inspection of the PSU, Vaishnaw stressed the need to prioritise the welfare of people.

"Development is the need of the hour. There should not be any politics surrounding railway projects. If the state government supports us, these 61 pending projects can be expedited for the sake of the people."

In response to the case involving the rape-murder of a medic at R G Kar hospital, which led to junior doctors ceasing work and impacting health services, Vaishnaw said, "The puja season has begun, and we are praying for justice for our daughter, our sister."

Vaishnaw highlighted development milestones achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly noting the expansion of the Metro network in Kolkata, which increased from 28 km in 2014 to 38 km.

He pointed out that the allocation for railway development in Bengal has tripled to Rs 13,941 crore, compared to an average of Rs 4,380 crore in previous years, including during the UPA government and Mamata Banerjee's tenure as railway minister.

Addressing concerns about railway accidents, Vaishnaw mentioned significant advancements in safety measures, including the completion of Kavach 4.2.

"The development of Kavach, which is crucial for railway safety, is now complete. Kavach 4.2 has recently been implemented in Kota and Sawai Madhopur, covering nearly 2,000 km of railway tracks and 900 locomotives, ensuring large-scale safety measures. This system is very technical and scientific, and we have achieved the highest level of safety certifications from global third-party agencies," he added.

Vaishnaw added that the Railway Ministry conducts thorough investigations into the causes of every accident to address systemic and structural issues.

"Ten years ago, there were 171 accidents annually, but that number has reduced to 40 last yeara more than 60 per cent reduction. Derailments, which averaged 450-500 annually under the UPA government, have now decreased to around 80," he said.

This significant reduction is attributed to advancements in technology, improved maintenance practices, and enhanced training for railway employees.