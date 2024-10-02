Andhra Deputy CM Kalyan visits Tirupati temple as part of 11-day penance

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Before visiting the temple, Kalyan's youngest daughter, Palina Anjani Konidela, gave a declaration at Tirumala temple that she has faith in Lord Venkateswara

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan during an awareness programme on Legislative Affairs for Jana Sena Party MLAs, at his office, in Vijayawada, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 2:42 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday visited Tirumala temple accompanied by his daughters.

During his visit, the Deputy Chief Minister carried 'Varahi Declaration' with him to the deity, which he will proclaim in a meeting in Tirupati on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena president Pawan Kalyan had Tirumala Srivari (deity) darshanam (visit) today. Pawan Kalyan took Varahi Declaration file along with him, said a Janasena press release.

Currently, Kalyan is on a three-day visit to the temple as part of his 11-day penance to atone for the alleged sins committed by the previous YSRCP regime at Tirumala.

Before visiting the temple, Kalyan's youngest daughter, Palina Anjani Konidela, gave a declaration at Tirumala temple that she has faith in Lord Venkateswara.

Palina Anjani Konidela is reportedly a non-Hindu and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) - the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati - rules mandate that non-Hindus have to declare their faith in the deity before making a visit to the temple.

Palina Anjani Konidela gave the declaration for Srivari (deity) visit in Tirumala. She signed the documents provided by TTD staff. As Palina Anjani is a minor, her father Pawan Kalyan also endorsed the documents, said a Janasena press release.

The declaration assumes significance as BJP leaders and several Hindu outfits had demanded that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a Christian, has to issue a similar declaration before his recent cancelled visit to the temple.


First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

