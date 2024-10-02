Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Gunfight in Manipur's town over cleaning land, prohibitory orders imposed

Gunfight in Manipur's town over cleaning land, prohibitory orders imposed

Some people were also injured in the gunfight, and the Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation, police said

army, encounter, gunfight
Visuals from the Pulwama encounter site | Photo: Twitter@ANI
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 2:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Manipur's Ukhrul town after a gunfight broke out between two groups on Wednesday over cleaning a plot of land as part of 'Swachhata Abhiyan', officials said.

Both sides belong to the Naga community but two different villages, and lay claim to the land, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Some people were also injured in the gunfight, and the Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation, police said.

In the order imposing the restrictions, Ukhrul Sub-Divisional Magistrate D Kamei referred to a letter he received from the SP about "apprehension" over "social work" organised by Thawaijao Hungpung Young Students' Organisation (THYSO), and subsequent objection to it in the Hunphun area by Hunphun Village Authority.

"And in connection with land dispute between Hunphun and Hungpung villages there is possibility creating law and order problem which may lead to breach of peace and public tranquillity between the two villages. And whereas, such disturbances may result in serious breaches of peace, public tranquillity, and danger to human lives and properties," the order said.

"Now, therefore... exercising the powers conferred under Sub-section 1 of Section 163 BNSS, 2023, hereby issue an order prohibiting the movement of any person outside their respective residences and any other act or activity that could disturb the prevailing law and order in the Scheduled area from 9:30 AM on 2nd October, 2024 until further orders," it added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pennsylvania ammo plant boosts artillery production in Russia-Ukraine fight

23 MP residents stuck in Nepal landslide being brought back: CM Yadav

LIVE news: Reiterate call for restraint by all parties, says MEA on Iran-Israel conflict

MUDA 'scam': Mahatma Gandhi's life has given me courage, says Siddaramaiah

Planning to buy a home? Explore the best loan rates offered by banks

Topics :artillery gun systemsManipurNortheast India

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story