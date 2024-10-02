Gunfight in Manipur's town over cleaning land, prohibitory orders imposed

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Manipur's Ukhrul town after a gunfight broke out between two groups on Wednesday over cleaning a plot of land as part of 'Swachhata Abhiyan', officials said.

Both sides belong to the Naga community but two different villages, and lay claim to the land, they said.

Some people were also injured in the gunfight, and the Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation, police said.

In the order imposing the restrictions, Ukhrul Sub-Divisional Magistrate D Kamei referred to a letter he received from the SP about "apprehension" over "social work" organised by Thawaijao Hungpung Young Students' Organisation (THYSO), and subsequent objection to it in the Hunphun area by Hunphun Village Authority.