Somanathan takes over as cabinet secretary following Gauba's term end

TV Somanathan took over as cabinet secretary on Friday following the superannuation of Rajiv Gauba, an official statement said.

Gauba had been cabinet secretary since 2019 and completed an unprecedented five-year term.

Until recently the Union finance secretary, Somanathan was named as the next cabinet secretary on August 10 with a two-year tenure.

A 1987-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, Somanathan is a qualified chartered accountant, cost accountant and company secretary.

He has held important assignments at the Centre, including as joint secretary and later as additional secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.