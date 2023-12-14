Home / India News / Railways filled up over 294,000 vacancies in last five years: Vaishnaw

Railways filled up over 294,000 vacancies in last five years: Vaishnaw

More than 90% of the candidates recruited are in safety and operational categories, he added

Periodical reviews of running staff are done through crew review exercises by Zonal Railways as per delegations of power
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 07:11 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As many as 2,94,115 vacancies have been filled up in the last five years and up to September 30, 2023, in the Indian Railways, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

More than 90% of the candidates recruited are in safety and operational categories, he added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process for Indian Railways, considering its size, spatial distribution and criticality of operation. Adequate and suitable manpower is provided to cater to the regular operations, changes in technology, mechanisations and innovative practices. The vacancies are filled primarily by the placement of indents by railways with recruitment agencies as per operational and technological requirements.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, informed that two major competitive Computer Based Tests (CBT) involving more than 2.37 crore candidates have been conducted recently for filling up of 1.39 lakh vacancies for non-gazetted posts. 1st Stage CBT for CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) for more than 1.26 crore candidates was conducted in seven phases from December 28, 2020, to July 31, 2021, in 133 shifts in 68 days across 211 cities and 726 centres in 15 languages. Similarly, CBT for CEN RRC 01/2019 (Level 1) was conducted for more than 1.11 crore candidates in 5 phases from 17.08.2022 to 11.10.2022 in 99 shifts in 33 days across 191 cities and 551 centres in 15 languages.

Periodical reviews of running staff are done through crew review exercises by Zonal Railways as per delegations of power. This crew review is done on an annual or half-yearly basis by Zonal Railways, which means virtually every year crew review is done, Vaishnaw added.

During the period from 2014-15 to 2023-24 (up to September 23), 4,89,696 candidates have been recruited by the Railway Recruitment agencies against various group C posts (including level-1 and security-related posts), stated a release by the Railway Ministry.

Also Read

India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Several trains in Rajasthan cancelled in view of cyclonic storm Biparjoy

Railways launch drive against inflammable items including firecrackers

Railway's freight business up as it faces rising costs and competition

CCPA issued 20 notices to IAS coaching institutes for misleading ads

Parl security beefed up, image to be captured by facial recognition device

MP CM Mohan Yadav bans meat sales in open, loudspeakers in religious places

Six Indian fishermen detained by Lankan navy, 2nd incident within a week

Railways granted 430 sanctions to prosecute officials since 2014: Vaishnaw

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Railways jobsIndian RailwaysRailway Ministry

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 07:07 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story