Home / India News / Roads flooded, villages cut off as heavy rains batter Marathwada; rescue on

Roads flooded, villages cut off as heavy rains batter Marathwada; rescue on

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Nanded, Latur, Beed, Hingoli, Parbhani and Dharashiv districts for Saturday

Heavy rainfall, Kolkata rainfall, waterlogging
Heavy rains and swollen rivers have caused large-scale damage in Marathwada since September 20, | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Incessant rains pounded several parts of Marathwada in Maharashtra on Saturday, cutting off villages and inundating low-lying roads and bridges in the traditionally drought-prone region, officials said.

More than 65 mm of rainfall was recorded in several parts of Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts in 24 hours ending at 8 am.

Gangakhed in Parbhani district received the highest rainfall of 143 mm in a single day, an official said.

According to officials, heavy rains lashed Kalmnuri and Vasmat talukas of Hingoli district, marooning three villages.

Chaundhi Bahiroba in Vasmat taluka and the villages of Bibthar and Kondhur Digras in Kalamnuri were cut off due to heavy rainfall, the official said.

Latur Collector Varsha Thakur Ghuge said that overnight downpour inundated low-lying areas, roads and bridges in the district.

"As a precautionary measure, we have shut water-logged bridges and roads. The Manjara River is flowing over its capacity, so there is a possibility that if the rains continue, water may enter some fields located along the riverbank," she told PTI.

Rescue teams are well-equipped and are already shifting stranded villagers, she said.

In Dharashiv, the administration has shut roads amid heavy rainfall, and teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are deployed in Bhum and Paranda talukas for rescue and relief efforts, another official said.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Nanded, Latur, Beed, Hingoli, Parbhani and Dharashiv districts for Saturday, officials said.

Heavy rains and swollen rivers have caused large-scale damage in Marathwada since September 20, claiming at least nine lives, and floods have destroyed crops on lakhs of acres.

The Marathwada region, in the central part of the state, comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed and Dharashiv.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi begins South America visit; set to meet leaders, students

About 1,000 people shifted to relief camps in Hyderabad after heavy rains

Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA, lodged in Jodhpur jail: Top updates

K'taka now proposes 2% cess on movie tickets for cine 'activists'' welfare

Sonam Wangchuk detained under NSA for 'provocative speeches': Ladakh admin

Topics :MarathwadaMaharashtraIndian monsoonheavy rainsFlood in India

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story