Railways plans to run 992 special trains, earmarks Rs 933 cr for infra

The Railway Ministry has been working on making elaborate arrangements for the Kumbh Mela and has plans to run 992 special trains for the mega religious congregation to be held in Prayagraj in January, a senior railway official said. According to officials, besides running special trains, the ministry has earmarked Rs 933 crore to create and upgrade various infrastructure and amenities for passengers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Also doubling of railway tracks at a cost of Rs 3,700 crore in the Prayagraj Division and adjoining areas is being done at a fast pace for smooth movement of trains.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his two deputies Ravneet Singh Bittu and V Somanna held meetings on Saturday to review the arrangements for handling the huge rush of devotees during the event set to begin on January 12.

"They also hold regular video conferences with senior railway officials, including general managers, of the zones concerned such as the Northern Railway, North Central Railway and North Eastern Railway to take stock of the preparatory activities," the officer said.

Divisional managers of the railway divisions concerned such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Lucknow also take part in these meetings to provide regular updates on various ongoing development works, according to the officer.

With 30 crore to 50 crore devotees expected to attend the event, the Railway Ministry has planned to run 992 special trains, besides the 6,580 regular trains from various cities to Prayagraj.

"In 2019, over 24 crore people attended the event and we had run 694 special trains besides our 5,000 regular services. Based on that experience, we have decided to increase the number of special trains by 42 per cent and make it to 992," a senior railway official said.

"In case, there is a need to increase the numbers further, we are ready with a backup plan for that too," he added.

Another official said the work on various road overbridges is expected to cost around Rs 440 crore.

The remaining 495 crore is being spent on multiple activities such as repairing roads leading to the stations, installation of CCTV cameras in and around platforms, additional accommodation units for passengers besides station waiting rooms and adequate medical facilities, the officer said.

The official also said that the doubling of rail lines between Varanasi and Jhusi has been completed while the Prayagraj-Rambagh-Jhusi and the Janghai-Phaphamau line are expected to be ready much before the start of the Kumbh Mela.

"The Dedicated Freight Corridor is ready and operational. This will help us ease the freight operation load from Indian Railway lines to DFC, making passenger train services efficient. It will not only help enhance rail operations, but frequency of train services for devotees too," the officer said.