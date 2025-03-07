Indian Railways to implement new crowd control measures at 60 busy stations

A high-level meeting, led by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw , was held on Friday to discuss crowd control at railway stations, according to an official announcement.

During the meeting, several important decisions were made to improve passenger safety and station management including waiting areas outside the stations, wider foot-over-bridges, war-rooms for better coordination, among others.

Permanent waiting areas

During the 2024 festival season, temporary waiting areas were set up outside stations at Surat Udhna, Patna, and New Delhi. Similar arrangements were made at nine stations in Prayag during Maha Kumbh 2025. Based on these experiences, the Railways will now create permanent waiting areas outside 60 busy stations.

Pilot projects for these waiting areas have started at New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Patna. These areas will help manage large crowds, allowing passengers to enter the platforms only when their trains arrive.

Access control measures

Full access control will be implemented at the selected 60 stations.

Only passengers with confirmed reserved tickets can go directly to the platform.

Passengers with waiting list tickets or without tickets will have to wait in the designated areas outside.

Unauthorised entry points will be sealed to prevent overcrowding.

Wider foot-over-bridges (FOBs)

To ease movement, two new designs of standard FOBs (12 meters and 6 meters wide) have been developed. These wider FOBs, with ramps, proved effective during Maha Kumbh and will now be installed at all major stations.

Use of cameras for monitoring

Large numbers of cameras will be installed in stations and nearby areas for better crowd control. Cameras played a crucial role in managing crowds during Maha Kumbh, and this system will now be expanded.

War-rooms for better coordination

Dedicated war-rooms will be set up at large stations. Officers from different departments will work together in these war-rooms during peak crowd situations to ensure smooth management.

Digital communication equipment

Modern digital communication systems, including walkie-talkies, announcement systems, and calling systems, will be installed at all high-traffic stations to improve coordination.

Identification and uniforms for staff

All railway staff and service personnel will receive newly designed ID cards to ensure that only authorised individuals can enter restricted areas.

Staff members will also get new uniforms for easy identification, especially during emergencies.

Upgrading the station director’s role

Every major station will have a senior officer as the Station Director.

All departments at the station will report to the Station Director.

The Station Director will have financial powers to make quick decisions for station improvements.

Ticket sales to match station capacity

To prevent overcrowding, the Station Director will be given the authority to control ticket sales based on the station’s capacity and the availability of trains.

These measures aim to make railway stations safer and more organised, ensuring a smooth travel experience for passengers.