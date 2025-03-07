Women's Day 2025 special: Key government schemes driving women empowerment

International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, serves as a global platform to honor, uplift, and advocate for women's rights and empowerment, highlighting their achievements and the ongoing fight for equality. The Indian government has started a number of programs and projects to improve women's socio-economic status, recognize their important contribution to society, and encourage female empowerment.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Women's Day , Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the ‘Lakhpati Didi program’ at Vansi-Borsi, Gujarat's Navsari district. Over 1.1 lakh women are anticipated to attend the event, making it a historic day.

PM Modi’s Gujarat event on Women’s Day

By assisting women in becoming financially independent through Self-Help Groups (SHGs), the 'Lakhpati Didi Scheme' seeks to empower at least 2 crore women nationwide. With women police officers and staff handling all aspects of law and order and event planning, this program will represent a significant turning point in policing.

The entire program will be supervised by 2,165 female constables, 187 female PIs, 61 female PSIs, 19 female DYSPs, 5 female DSPs, 1 female IGP, and 1 female ADGP, who will ensure its smooth operation and showcase the contributions of women in law enforcement.

Women’s day special: Top 5 Women’s central government schemes

• Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

PM Modi introduced the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) program in January 2015, which seeks to tackle the declining child sex ratios and supports the education and welfare of girls. "Save the girl child, educate the girl child" is the literal translation of the name Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao program.

• Ujjwala Yojana

The BPL families can receive free gas connections and subsidized gas cylinders through the Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which was introduced in May 2016. The flagship program was started with the goal of creating clean cooking fuel since traditional cooking fuels had a negative impact on both the environment and the health of rural women.

• Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, which was introduced under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, enables parents to open savings accounts for their newborn daughter. The goal of the mission is to improve the child sex ratio by giving girls access to education and financial stability. It assists parents in saving money for their daughter's future and education.

• Mudra Yojana

Modi introduced this government of India flagship program on April 8, 2015, to make it easier for non-corporate, non-farm small, and micro-entrepreneurs to obtain easy, collateral-free microcredit of up to Rs 20 lakh for income-generating ventures. These are offered by banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), microfinance institutions (MFIs), and other financial intermediaries that are Member Lending Institutions (MLIs). Mudra loans play a crucial role in meeting the financial needs of micro and small enterprises, particularly those led by women.

• Working Women Hostel Scheme

The Working Women Hostel Scheme encourages working women to find safe, reasonably priced housing as well as, if feasible, day care centers for their kids. The scheme is implemented across urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, focusing on regions with employment opportunities for women.