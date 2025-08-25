Home / India News / NCW demands immediate arrests in Noida woman's alleged dowry murder case

NCW demands immediate arrests in Noida woman's alleged dowry murder case

The Commission has emphasised the need for a fair and prompt investigation and directed that adequate security be provided to the victim's family and witnesses

arrest
The directive calls for the immediate arrest of all individuals accused in the case. Photo: Pexels
ANI
Aug 25 2025 | 8:11 AM IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged dowry murder case of Nikki Bhatti in Greater Noida.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, demanding a detailed action report within three days.

The directive calls for the immediate arrest of all individuals accused in the case. The letter also emphasised the need for the police to ensure the safety of the victim's family and any witnesses involved.

The Commission has emphasised the need for a fair and prompt investigation and directed that adequate security be provided to the victim's family and witnesses. 

The Commission has asked the Director General of Police to provide a detailed action report within three days.

Earlier today, the police arrested the mother-in-law of the deceased woman, Nikki Bhati, in connection with the alleged dowry death case

Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, was shot in the leg during a police encounter and admitted to a hospital for treatment. Vipin Bhati has been sent to a judicial custody of 14 days.

Police said that the husband of the deceased was accused of setting his wife on fire, who later succumbed to her injuries. He was also accused of frequently assaulting Nikki.

Speaking to ANI from his hospital bed, Bhati denied the allegations. "I did not kill her. She died on her own," he said. When asked about the accusations of physical assault, he replied, "Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common..."

The victim's father told ANI that she had 70 per cent burns and was pronounced dead at the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. 

"I reached there as soon as my elder daughter called me..The doctor told me she is 70 per cent burnt..We took her to Safdarjung Hospital. The doctor told me to take her back because she would not be able to survive. He (her husband) should be hanged. They got married in 2016. He started harassing her a few days after marriage...They asked for Rs. 35 lakhs... She started her own work, and her husband began asking for the money she earned. I demand that the Court and CM give him the death penalty..."

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased woman, Nikki Bhati, held a protest outside the Kasana Police station today, demanding justice.

The father of the deceased woman alleged that her in-laws killed her over their demand for dowry.

"Her mother-in-law poured kerosene while her husband set her on fire. They kept asking for dowry; now their demands have been met. I just married my daughter as per tradition. Their dowry demands have been met now that my daughter has died. They demanded a car and tortured my daughter for that.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Aug 25 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

